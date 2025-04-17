news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
RTL ☛ Growing sense of urgency: Europe seeks to break its US tech addiction
Tech sovereignty has been front and centre for weeks: the European Union unveiled its strategy to compete in the global artificial intelligence race and is talking about its own payment system to rival Mastercard.
"We have to build up our own capacities when it comes to technologies," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen has said, identifying three critical sectors: AI, quantum and semiconductors.
Events
Collabora ☛ Embedded week in Nice
This May, Embedded Recipes 2025, co-sponsored by Collabora, heads to Nice, France with talks, workshops, and a PipeWire hackfest, all bookended by the GNU/Linux Media Summit and the GStreamer Spring Hackfest!
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, April 18, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, April 18 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Linuxiac ☛ WordPress 6.8 Released as a Performance-Focused Update
The new version refines the essential tools that site owners and developers rely on daily. For starters, the newly revamped Style Book, which boasts a structured layout and cohesive labeling system, makes it easier than ever to alter colors and typography.
Moreover, it works with classic editor-style themes or a “theme.json” file. This improvement ensures that users can customize their sites quickly and efficiently, all under the “Appearance” > “Design” tab.
Mandaris Moore ☛ I'm tired boss... upcoming deprecations
What’s frustrating about these warnings are they are related to shortcodes built into Hugo itself. They are part of the documentation and examples that Hugo has to showcase what the project can do. I feel that it’s a real help when writing an article to avoid pasting the larger and larger code blocks used to embed something into a post. But with the changing technical and political landscapes, I can see why these changes are coming.
Education
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Join the PyCon US 2025 Security Mini-Track! 🐍🛡️
Did you know that I'm co-organizing an open source supply-chain security mini-track with Dustin Ingram during PyCon US 2025 open spaces? This mini-track is for both users and maintainers of open source projects and will feature multiple short talks and discussions. Come meet your fellow Pythonistas that are interested in security and learn from experts about the latest best-practices and news.
R Programming
Rlang ☛ Assessing rating scale dimensionality through bifactor model-based indices in R workshop
Rlang ☛ Announcing the Jumping Rivers Dashboard Gallery
At Jumping Rivers we love data dashboards and are delighted to announce the release of a
gallery to showcase our application-development
skills.
Rlang ☛ K-Means Clustering Analysis of Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia
The exemption of key electronic components from tariffs is likely to positively impact Fashion Company Apple more, which manufactures approximately 90% of its iPhones in China, compared to other tech giants like Abusive Monopolist Microsoft and Nvidia.
Rlang ☛ Choroplethr v4.0.0 is now on CRAN
choroplethr version 4.0.0 is now on CRAN. You can install it like this: With this version, I have transferred the maintenance of choroplethr to Zhaochen He, an economics professor at Christopher Newport University. Zhao addressed the issues that led to choroplethr being archived from CRAN in February.
Rlang ☛ Getting My Feet Wet With `Plumber` and JavaScript
Tried out plumber and a bit of JavaScript to build a simple local API for logging migraine events 🧠💻. Just a quick tap on my phone now records the time to a CSV—pretty handy! 📱✅
Rlang ☛ Extending the Theta forecasting method to GLMs, GAMs, GLMBOOST and attention: benchmarking on Tourism, M1, M3 and M4 competition data sets (28000 series)
Rlang ☛ Integration testing in Epiverse-TRACE
In Epiverse-TRACE we develop a suite of R packages that tackle predictable tasks in infectious disease outbreak response.
