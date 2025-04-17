Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

A couple of months ago I started posting about how I want to build a better world through technology and how I’ll be doing that outside of Mozilla going forward. The original post has many references to “open” and “open source.” It’s easy to think that we all understand open source and we just need to apply it to new settings. I feel differently: we need to shape our collective understanding of the ethos of open source.

Open source has become mainstream as a part of the software development process. We can rightly say that the open source movement “won.” However, this isn’t enough for the future.

The open source movement was about more than convenience and avoiding payment.