news
Desktop Environments, Instructionals, and BSD
Instructionals/Technical
TecMint ☛ How to Fix “rm: cannot remove ‘file’: Device or Resource Busy” in Linux
Don’t worry, this is a common issue that simply means that the file or directory you’re trying to remove is currently being used by the system or by a currently running process.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Docker on AlmaLinux
When it comes to Docker, unlike some other apps Docker is not installed by default on AlmaLinux.
So if you need Docker to run containerized apps on your AlmaLinux machine, then you must install Docker via the official repository.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Docker on
Desktop Environments
-
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ My favorite tilde keybindings
Obviously, we’re short one modifier key here, but that’s not a big deal in practice.
K Desktop Environment/KDE
-
KDE Applications 25.04 Snaps and Kubuntu Plucky Puffin 25.04 Released!
Very busy releasetastic week! The versions being the same is a complete coincidence
My Conf KDE India 25 Experience
I had an amazing opportunity to attend Conf KDE India this year. It was hosted in the wonderful city of Gandhinagar, Gujarat known for its well planned modern architecture and Khadi exports. I was really looking forward to see some familiar faces from last year’s cki and meet new ones.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
Rafael Sadowski ☛ OpenBSD on the AOOSTAR GEM12 Pro MAX AMD R7 8845HS Mini PC
I decided on Aoostar GEM12 Pro Mini-PC and ordered it. Shortly afterwards, Aoostar support contacted me and asked if I would like to have the Aoostar GEM12 Pro MAX Mini-PC as it is shipped from the EU and not from China. Now here is the Aoostar GEM12 Pro MAX Mini-PC on my desk. (I thought the display would annoy me, but it doesn’t but I will probably disconnect it next time I open the box.)
