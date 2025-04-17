news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2025



Quoting: My portrait of Charles Darwin in a museum - David Revoy —

I'm super excited to share this with you: my artwork is now on display in a museum. I just received a photo of the room of the exhibition with my portrait of Charles Darwin, and it's huge and looks amazing in this setting. This is a piece I painted in 2012 with the software Krita and the portrait is made up of many species from the evolution, kind of like a modern take on Giuseppe Arcimboldo's style, but with a twist dedicated to the famous father of the "On the Origin of Species".

It's part of the "COMPASSION" exhibition at the MAS in Antwerp, which runs since January 31 and to August 31, 2025. The exhibition is all about compassion and helping others (what a chance to be part of that!) and it features a mix of ancient and contemporary art, objects, and music. My art is on the same room than the "Declaration of the Rights of Man", what a honor!

If you're in the area of Antwerp (Flemish Region of Belgium), you should totally check it out. The museum is open from 10:00 to 17:00, and you can even take a guided tour. Tickets are €12 for standard admission and €8 for a discount.