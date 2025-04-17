news
TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
The long-awaited TrueNAS 25.04, code-named “Fangtooth,” a robust Linux-based (Debian) enterprise-ready network-attached storage that bets on the OpenZFS filesystem and supports containerized applications and virtualization, has officially arrived.
First and foremost, the 25.04 release brings Enterprise-grade features such as NFS over RDMA support and Fibre Channel support. Additionally, administrators can now benefit from iSCSI XCOPY through ZVOL block cloning, streamlining data management tasks.
The system adopts Linux kernel 6.12 for broadened hardware support, OpenZFS 2.3 for improved storage efficiency, Docker Engine 27.5 for streamlined container management, and NVIDIA Driver 550.142 for enhanced GPU workloads.
TrueNAS “Fangtooth” has been released with the today’s launch of TrueNAS 25.04.0. This RELEASE version of TrueNAS brings improvements to Apps and OpenZFS for both Community and Enterprise users, and is the recommended and unified upgrade path for both SCALE 24.10 and CORE 13.x installations. For our TrueNAS Enterprise users there are additional major Performance, Security, and Storage integration improvements detailed below.
With over 7,000 users providing valuable feedback and bug reports, Fangtooth BETA and RC.1 were a success thanks to the efforts of the testers and early adopters in the TrueNAS community. Today’s RELEASE version is ready for users to deploy the new feature set and experience the improved performance of its unified code base.