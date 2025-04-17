news
KDE Gear 25.04 Applications Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
KDE Gear 25.04 brings improved integration with the Orca screen reader to the Dolphin file manager, which also received support for navigating files with the arrow keys and selecting them using Enter to boost productivity, a new icon that features an actual dolphin, the ability to rename tabs, a more compact status bar, a tidier layout, and initial support for right-to-left (RTL) languages.
The Konqueror file/web browser has been updated in this release with an improved Save As dialog that now remembers where a file was last downloaded, displaying that location the next time the user picks the option, KDE Connect received improvements to the speed of transferring data when using Bluetooth, and Kongress congress and summit assistant app now shows the name of the speaker for each talk.