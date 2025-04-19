Falkon 25.04 Release notes

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for top-notch hardware support, Ubuntu 25.04 features the GNOME 48 desktop environment with the usual enhancements and look that Ubuntu users are used to, specifically the dynamic triple buffering feature for an extra boost on low-end systems.

GNOME 48.1 is here to add support to the Mutter window and composite manager to announce workspace changes to the screen reader and disable HDR (High Dynamic Range) support when using non-atomic (legacy) KMS drivers, along with the ability to fall back to the default color mode when an HDR monitor looses HDR capabilities.

LXQt 2.2 is here to further improve the Wayland session introduced in the LXQt 2.1 release with the ability to set the default compositor and the screen locker by distribution or system-wide, improved support for multi-monitor setups by handling screens by names rather than numbers, and support for the latest stable versions of the supported Wayland compositors.