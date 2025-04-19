news
Games: Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE, Of life and Land, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE is a tank-battling destructive MOBA that will have Steam Deck support
Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE is an upcoming MOBA from Clay Token Game Studio, Inc. that might actually manage to pull in some players where others have failed, thanks to the vehicle combat and grand scale compared with other games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Peaceful nature simulation city-builder Of life and Land launches May 16
Of life and Land has been in Early Access for just over a year now, and it's about to cross over the finishing line as Metaroot and Kerzoven have announced the 1.0 launch for May 16th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Witch Beam the creators of Unpacking have released the musical puzzler Tempopo
Tempopo is the latest release from Australian developer Witch Beam, the creators of Unpacking and Assault Android Cactus. It's out now with Native Linux support!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ DOOM (2016) gets a surprise release on GOG with a big discount
DRM freedom from hell. DOOM (2016) has just released on GOG and there's a nice big discount to go along with the release. However, it's single-player only though.