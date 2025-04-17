news
Deepin 23.1 Launches with Smarter AI, Enhanced Hardware Support
Quoting: Deepin 23.1 Launches with Smarter AI, Enhanced Hardware Support —
Deepin, a Debian-based Linux distribution developed by the Chinese company Deepin Technology, has just unveiled the first maintenance update, 23.1, to the major 23 release, which came out mid-last year.
The new version brings notable benefits to hardware compatibility. It integrates kernel updates to versions 6.6 and 6.12, as well as NVIDIA driver upgrades and Intel/AMD CPU microcode updates.
The developers also highlight the refined synergy of the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE), including an all-new smart mirror source management feature and a more compact mode entry for self-developed apps.
In DistroWatch:
Distribution Release: deepin 23.1
The deepin project has released a new update to the distribution's 23.x series. The 23.1 version introduces updated hardware support, introduces new local search options and switches the distribution's artificial intelligence engine to DeepSeek. [...]
deepin 23.1 Release Note
To enhance system update experiences and improve stability, the deepin team is proud to announce the release of deepin 23.1. This version focuses on resolving installation efficiency issues arising from core component updates, significantly streamlining the setup process for new users. Additionally, it integrates multiple functional optimizations and bug fixes to further refine system performance and usability.