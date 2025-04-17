news
Taking notes with Joplin
Joplin is an open-source note-taking application designed to handle taking many kinds of notes, whether it is managing code snippets, writing documentation, jotting down lecture notes, or drafting a novel. Joplin has Markdown support, a plugin system for extensibility, and accepts multimedia content, allowing users to attach images, videos, and audio files to their notes. It can provide synchronization of content across devices using end-to-end encryption, or users can opt to stick to local storage only. Joplin even offers a command-line version for terminal-based usage. Joplin 3.2, the most recent feature release, brought long-awaited multi-window support, multi-column layouts, enhanced accessibility, and theme detection. History
Laurent Cozic started work on Joplin in 2016, with an Android version released in July 2017, and the first desktop release (v0.10.19) made available in November 2017. The complete changelog of the project is available on the Joplin web site. The application is named in honor of ragtime composer and pianist Scott Joplin, whom Cozic admires. More than 650 people have contributed code to the project over its lifetime; based on the activity on GitHub and the steady stream of releases, it is an active and thriving project.
In 2022, Joplin's user applications switched from the MIT license to the GNU Affero General Public License v3 (AGPLv3) with the 2.9 release. The Joplin project also makes its Joplin Server available for users who want to run their own synchronization server. However, that application is released under a source-available, non-free Personal Use License that forbids commercial use and seems to disallow modification as well.