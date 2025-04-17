Taking notes with Joplin

Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5

Tor aspires to connect as many people to the free and open internet as possible. But what happens if the Tor network itself is blocked in your country, by your ISP, or on your local network? The answer lies in bridges: a type of relay that's hidden from censors using various techniques we collectively call Pluggable Transports. However, censors may have found and blocked certain bridges already, and what works for one country or network may not work for another. This means that the process to find a working bridge to unblock Tor required some trial and error, and placed an undue burden on users who are subjected to strict censorship.

New Release: Tails 6.14.2

For more details, read our changelog.

Internet Society

The Open Fibre Data Standard

The Open Fibre Data Standard (OFDS) is an open data, open standards initiative supported by the Internet Society.  

9to5Linux

GNOME 47.6 Fixes Black Screen Issue on Multi-Monitor Setups with NVIDIA Driver

GNOME 47.6 brings some interesting changes to the Mutter window and composite manager, including a fix for a black screen issue that occurred on multi-monitor setups when using the NVIDIA graphics driver, support for presentation-time version 2, the ability to honor wl_surface.offset on cursor surfaces, and improved support for sharable surfaces when using NVIDIA as the primary GPU.

NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Enters Public Beta with NVIDIA Smooth Motion

The NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series promises support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module.

Armbian Announces New Cloud-Optimized Images for ARM64 and x86

Based on the Debian 12 “Bookworm” or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, the new Armbian Linux cloud images promise ultra-fast boot, lightweight footprint, minimal attack surface, no firmware package, Docker support out of the box, built-in ZRAM memory management, and Armbian-config for easy customization.

Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download

Codenamed “Cyberia”, Ultramarine 41 introduces WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) support, new default apps for the Flagship Edition, which features the Budgie desktop environment, including the Evince document viewer and Lollypop music player, a new um command line tool for advanced users to see an overview of their installation.

VirtualBox 7.1.8 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.14

VirtualBox 7.1.8 brings initial support for Linux kernel 6.14 into Linux Guest Additions, allowing users to install and run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.14, along with initial support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.7 kernel, additional fixes for the RHEL 9.4 kernel, and improvements to the ‘rcvboxadd status-kernel’ check.

Fedora Asahi Remix 42 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.3

Based on Fedora Linux 42 and using the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 42 is here to introduce a new FEX integration that provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.

Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop

Powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Fedora Linux 42 ships with the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which now features the long-anticipated Anaconda WebUI installer by default to provide users with a more advanced and modern installation experience.

Nitrux Project Introduces NX AppHub, a New System to Provide Apps for Nitrux

NX AppHub is here as a replacement for the NX Software Center, Nitrux’s built-in GUI utility for managing AppImage bundle, and zap, a command-line package management interface for AppImages.

Manjaro 25.0 “Zetar” Released with Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Manjaro 25.0 ships with the latest Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environments, Btrfs as the default file system (with automatic snapshots) for new installations instead of EXT4, which is still supported alongside XFS and F2FS filesystems in the Calamares graphical installer.

LinuxGizmos.com

Modular Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, Jetson, and Radxa CM5

Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.

Armbian Introduces Optimized Cloud Images for x86 and aarch64 Deployments

Armbian has expanded its support for cloud infrastructure with a new line of dedicated cloud images designed for generic x86 and aarch64 platforms. These images are tailored for performance, efficiency, and streamlined deployment in virtualized and cloud-native environments.

(Updated) Metis Compute Board with RK3588 and AI Acceleration for Edge Applications

The Metis Compute Board is a compact single-board computer designed for AI applications requiring high computational performance at the edge. Built around the ARM-based RK3588 processor, it integrates the Metis AIPU for AI acceleration and features up to 16 GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and GPIO support.

Taking notes with Joplin

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2025

Joplin

Joplin is an open-source note-taking application designed to handle taking many kinds of notes, whether it is managing code snippets, writing documentation, jotting down lecture notes, or drafting a novel. Joplin has Markdown support, a plugin system for extensibility, and accepts multimedia content, allowing users to attach images, videos, and audio files to their notes. It can provide synchronization of content across devices using end-to-end encryption, or users can opt to stick to local storage only. Joplin even offers a command-line version for terminal-based usage. Joplin 3.2, the most recent feature release, brought long-awaited multi-window support, multi-column layouts, enhanced accessibility, and theme detection. History

Laurent Cozic started work on Joplin in 2016, with an Android version released in July 2017, and the first desktop release (v0.10.19) made available in November 2017. The complete changelog of the project is available on the Joplin web site. The application is named in honor of ragtime composer and pianist Scott Joplin, whom Cozic admires. More than 650 people have contributed code to the project over its lifetime; based on the activity on GitHub and the steady stream of releases, it is an active and thriving project.

In 2022, Joplin's user applications switched from the MIT license to the GNU Affero General Public License v3 (AGPLv3) with the 2.9 release. The Joplin project also makes its Joplin Server available for users who want to run their own synchronization server. However, that application is released under a source-available, non-free Personal Use License that forbids commercial use and seems to disallow modification as well.

Read on

Games: Valve and Linux, One Year of Mahjong Solitaire, and More
a handful of stories for today
Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects
Pinta 3.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform paint program written in GTK# for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms that brings numerous new features.
PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.1 Conformant
Collabora informs 9to5Linux today that their PanVK open-source Vulkan driver for ARM Mali GPUs, developed as part of their Panfrost driver project, has reached Vulkan 1.1 conformance.
Nitrux Project Introduces NX AppHub, a New System to Provide Apps for Nitrux
Uri Herrera from the Nitrux Project unveiled today NX AppHub, a new system for managing and building applications for the Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable Nitrux Linux distribution.
