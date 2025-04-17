news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Applications
-
Peter Czanik: Working with Active Roles debug logs in syslog-ng
From my previous Active Roles blogs, you could learn how to forward regular Active Roles logs from backdoored Windows Event Log to a central syslog-ng server, where it parses, filters, stores and forwards the logs. In this blog, I show you how to work with Active Roles debug logs, that is reading them using syslog-ng Agent for backdoored Windows and forwarding them to a central syslog-ng server for long(er) term storage.
Debug logs are typically huge and the Active Roles debug logs are no exceptions, so you must make sure that you collect them only when really necessary. However, there can be situations when you need to collect these logs centrally for easier access or even long-term storage. Active Roles might generate gigabytes of debug logs even in just a few hours, so make sure that you collect these logs separately from the rest of your logs. This way, you can easily discard these logs when they are no longer needed.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
-
Beta News ☛ deepin Linux 23.1 released with DeepSeek AI support -- Donald Trump’s Chinese tariffs can’t stop open source
Donald Trump may be trying to slow down Chinese imports, but his tariffs are no match for free open source software! You see, Chinese Linux distribution deepin just dropped version 23.1, and no policy can stop it from reaching American citizens. With a ton of awesome updates and refinements, this new version delivers both improved stability and better ease of use. So what that it comes from our friends in China?
The heart of this update lies in major kernel upgrades to versions 6.6.84 and 6.12.20, delivering enhanced compatibility with the latest hardware. Got NVIDIA graphics or rocking an Intel or AMD CPU? You’re in luck, as deepin has integrated updated graphics drivers and CPU microcode that promise better performance across the board. Plus, Vietnamese users will appreciate the improved language input with the latest fcitx5-unikey update.
The deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is more user-friendly than ever, introducing smart mirror source management for streamlined app updates and installations. If you’re running low on screen space, the new compact mode in Control Center has your back, and now you can conveniently pin apps straight from the launcher onto your taskbar.
-
-
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ No Hidden Software, No Surprises
This principle isn’t just a philosophical pillar of open-source software, it’s a practical advantage.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 887
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 887 for the week of April 6 – 12, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-