GNU/Linux Leftovers

From my previous Active Roles blogs, you could learn how to forward regular Active Roles logs from backdoored Windows Event Log to a central syslog-ng server, where it parses, filters, stores and forwards the logs. In this blog, I show you how to work with Active Roles debug logs, that is reading them using syslog-ng Agent for backdoored Windows and forwarding them to a central syslog-ng server for long(er) term storage.

Debug logs are typically huge and the Active Roles debug logs are no exceptions, so you must make sure that you collect them only when really necessary. However, there can be situations when you need to collect these logs centrally for easier access or even long-term storage. Active Roles might generate gigabytes of debug logs even in just a few hours, so make sure that you collect these logs separately from the rest of your logs. This way, you can easily discard these logs when they are no longer needed.