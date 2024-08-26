todaay's howtos

The lscpu command in Linux is a useful utility that provides detailed information about the system's CPU architecture. When executed, it displays data such as the number of CPUs, threads, cores, and sockets and information about the CPU vendor, model, speed, and cache sizes. This command gathers information from various system files, including /proc/cpuinfo, and presents it in human-readable form. It is particularly valuable for system administrators and developers who need to assess or optimize system performance based on the underlying hardware.