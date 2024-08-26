todaay's howtos
Setting up Mesh Wi-Fi with Airtel Xtreme Fiber
A step by step guide for setting up your own Mesh WiFi system with Airtel Xtreme Fiber.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux lscpu Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
The lscpu command in Linux is a useful utility that provides detailed information about the system's CPU architecture. When executed, it displays data such as the number of CPUs, threads, cores, and sockets and information about the CPU vendor, model, speed, and cache sizes. This command gathers information from various system files, including /proc/cpuinfo, and presents it in human-readable form. It is particularly valuable for system administrators and developers who need to assess or optimize system performance based on the underlying hardware.
HowTo Forge ☛ Repair GNU/Linux boot failures in GRUB 2 rescue mode
GRUB 2 is a popular and flexible bootloader used in many GNU/Linux distributions. It serves as the interface between the system's firmware and the operating system, enabling users to choose which OS or kernel version to boot into. This article provides you with information on available options for repairing GRUB 2 boot issues and specific instructions on how to use the GRUB 2 terminal.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Secure the latest phpMyAdmin version on Debian 12
phpMyAdmin is a free, open-source, web-based application for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases from the web interface. This post will show you how to install and secure phpMyAdmin on Debian 12.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to change the time-zone on Debian Linux
The time zone on Debian is a system-wide setting that determines the local time for the system and its applications. This tutorial will show you how to set the time zone on Debian Linux.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Media Player on GNU/Linux Mint 22. VLC Media Player, developed by the VideoLAN project, is a free and open-source multimedia player that supports a vast array of audio and video formats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 22. Brave Browser, a fast and privacy-focused alternative to mainstream browsers, has gained popularity among users seeking a safer and ad-free internet experience.
