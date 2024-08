Microsoft Has Pretty Much Lost Uzbekistan Already

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 26, 2024,

updated Aug 26, 2024



BACK in June we wrote about the fall of Windows [1, 2] in Uzbekistan and it seems to have worsened since (for Microsoft). Looking at versions of Windows, Vista 11 is below a quarter and Google gains in search and in browsers. Firefox and Edge are in 1%-2% territories.

Windows is already dead meat; how does Microsoft plan to make actual money? Accounting fraud? █