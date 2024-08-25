today's leftovers

If you write a project to scratch your itch and a bunch of other people decide to use it too, that is on them, not on you. You have no moral obligation to them that accrues because they started using your software, however convenient it might be for them if you did or however much time might be saved if you did something instead of many or all of them doing something. Of course you may be a nice person, and you may also be the kind of person who is extremely conscious of how many people are relying on your software and what might happen to them if you did or didn't do various things, but that is your decision. You don't have a positive moral obligation to them.