today's leftovers
BSD
Undeadly ☛ No unmodified files remain from original import of OpenBSD
All files from the original import of OpenBSD have now been modified (or deleted). [...]
Kernel Space
Arthur O'Dwyer ☛ Andries Brouwer on the OOM killer
For anyone who, like me, didn’t instantly understand the ramifications of that subject line: xlock is a userspace screen-locking program that blanks your screen until a password is entered, so that you can go get coffee or whatever without anyone messing with your terminal. The original mailing-list thread started when someone came back to their workstation to find it magically unlocked: while they were gone, the system had run out of memory and the OOM killer had chosen to kill the xlock process!
Licensing / Legal
University of Toronto ☛ My (current) view on open source moral obligations and software popularity
If you write a project to scratch your itch and a bunch of other people decide to use it too, that is on them, not on you. You have no moral obligation to them that accrues because they started using your software, however convenient it might be for them if you did or however much time might be saved if you did something instead of many or all of them doing something. Of course you may be a nice person, and you may also be the kind of person who is extremely conscious of how many people are relying on your software and what might happen to them if you did or didn't do various things, but that is your decision. You don't have a positive moral obligation to them.
Open Access/Content
ARRL ☛ ARRL® has expanded member access to its rich archive of publications
Before accessing the archive, members should ensure they are first logged in to the ARRL website. Members may now view and download articles from across the extensively indexed archive of QEX from 1981 to 2011, and NCJ from 1973 to 2011. Members can access an index and view copies of articles from the huge ARRL periodicals archive.
Security
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Is Secure Boot Worth Using? [Ed: No, because it's not about security but exactly the opposite of it]
With news like this one cited by Bruce Schneier [1] people are asking whether it’s worth using Secure Boot.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Stealthy 'sedexp' Linux malware evaded detection for two years [Ed: The problem is not in Linux; it comes from somewhere else]
A stealthy Linux malware named 'sedexp' has been evading detection since 2022 by using a persistence technique not yet included in the MITRE ATT&CK framework.
[...]
According to Stroz Friedberg, the malware has been used to hide credit card scraping code on a web server compromised web servers, indicating involvement in financially motivated attacks.
