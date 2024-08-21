Raspberry Pi and Other Hardware
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON’s UP Squared 7100 Updated with Intel Alder Lake-N Processors and Enhanced Memory Support
The UP Squared 7100 is the latest addition to the UP Squared series, featuring updates in performance, speed, and efficiency. This compact unit is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors, designed to meet the needs of various industrial applications. Enhancements include better processing power, increased memory capacity, and improved graphics capabilities.
-
Ken Shirriff ☛ Inside the guidance system and computer of the Minuteman III nuclear missile
The Minuteman missile was introduced in 1962 as a key part of America's nuclear deterrent. The Minuteman III missile is currently the only US land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with 400 missiles ready for launch, spread across five central states.1 The missile contains a precision guidance system, capable of delivering a warhead to a target 13,000 km away (8000 miles) with an accuracy of 200 meters (660 feet).
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ CrowView Note: A Laptop that isn’t a Laptop – It’s Way More Useful
Ever wished you could use your Raspberry Pi 5, Android smartphone, or mini PC as a laptop? The CrowView Note, which hit Kickstarter last week, allows you to do precisely that. From a cursory glance Elecrow’s CrowView Note looks a lot like a regular laptop. It has a 14.1-inch screen, a full-size keyboard, a touchpad, USB and HDMI ports along the sides and, while you can’t see it, a built-in battery too. CrowView Note is an affordable portable monitor with a novel form factor But it’s not a laptop.
-
Hackaday ☛ Remapping HID For Fun And… Well Fun
If you want to remap some mouse or keyboard keys, and you use Linux, it is easy. If you use Windows or another operating system, you can probably do that without too much trouble. But what if you use all of them? Or what if you don’t have access to the computer in question? Thanks to [jfedor2], you can reach for a Raspberry Pi Pico and make this handy key-and-mouse remapping hardware dongle.