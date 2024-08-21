Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Empowering your AI journey: Gain a trusted advisor with Red Hat Technical Account Management for AI platforms [Ed: Lots of buzzwords and hype slinging]
A Red Hat Technical Account Manager for AI platforms offers you a personal technician who acts as your customer advocate. Your TAM assists you in achieving your specific business objectives by utilizing the breadth of Red Hat’s AI portfolio, including Podman AI Lab, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) AI and Red Hat OpenShift AI. With the expertise and strategic support of a Red Hat TAM, you have a partner to assist you plan and implement high performing, scalable and adaptable IT solutions.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Save, edit, and share blueprints in Insights image builder
Insights image builder has recently added blueprints, which allow you to create, save, and edit revisions over time. A blueprint provides a declarative definition of how to assemble RHEL, including software package content and configuration options. This is analogous to the classic kickstart files used by the RHEL installer image. If you enable Preview mode at the top of the screen, it also enables additional import and export capabilities.
-
Red Hat ☛ Git-based operations (GitOps) for Operators managed by Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM)
The Operator Framework was paradigm shifting for managing infrastructure and providing services to users on Kubernetes by introducing a methodology for capturing a human operator's knowledge as a Kubernetes-native application, an Operator. The Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM) brought systematic installation, removal, and update management for Operators.