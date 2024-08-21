New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a2
Tor Browser 14.0a2 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
This tutorial will help you install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". Tweaks is a useful utility program to customize Ubuntu desktop such as changing themes, icons, fonts etc. And no surprise it is a good companion to another utility named GNOME Extension Manager. We also want to say thank you John Stowers for developing this precious Free Software. Now let's see how to install and an example in using it!
When Innocent Sibanda started developing an interest in network security, he discovered that many networks—even those in schools—lack proper security.
The UP Squared 7100 is the latest addition to the UP Squared series, featuring updates in performance, speed, and efficiency. This compact unit is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors, designed to meet the needs of various industrial applications. Enhancements include better processing power, increased memory capacity, and improved graphics capabilities.
Developed in Japan, the Kakip Single Board Computer features the advanced Renesas RZ/V2H AI-MPU. Designed specifically for a diverse array of applications in robotics and artificial intelligence, this embedded platform boasts high-performing processing capabilities and comprehensive interfacing options.
The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.
Ikey Doherty was kind enough to share with us details about the upcoming Serpent OS Alpha release, which promises to enable support for the Framework 13 laptop, support for installing Flatpak apps from Flathub by default, improved support for AMD Ryzen systems, and considerably more hardware support.
