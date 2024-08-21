NXP Debian Linux and Debian Day 2024 in Santa Maria
Early access to NXP Debian Linux for Variscite SoM
Israeli module maker Variscite has gained early access to the latest release of Debian Linux for its system on module (SoM) boards.
Early access to the NXP Debian release enabling developers to start work on the official version for i.MX application processors ahead of the full release for the Variscite SoM.
Variscite will showcase Debian running on the VAR-SOM-MX93 System on Module (SoM) (above, which is based on the NXP i.MX93 SoC, tomorrow in the US. Variscite also supports the i.MX95 and SoCs from other suppliers for its SoM modules.
Debian Brasil: Debian Day 2024 in Santa Maria - Brazil
Debian Day in Santa Maria - RS 2024 was held after a 5-year hiatus from the previous version of the event. It took place on the morning of August 16, in the Blue Hall of the Franciscan University (UFN) with support from the Debian community and the Computing Practices Laboratory of UFN.
The event was attended by students from all semesters of the Computer Science, Digital Games and Informational Systems, where we had the opportunity to talk to the participants.