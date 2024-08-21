NXP Debian Linux and Debian Day 2024 in Santa Maria

Israeli module maker Variscite has gained early access to the latest release of Debian Linux for its system on module (SoM) boards.

Early access to the NXP Debian release enabling developers to start work on the official version for i.MX application processors ahead of the full release for the Variscite SoM.

Variscite will showcase Debian running on the VAR-SOM-MX93 System on Module (SoM) (above, which is based on the NXP i.MX93 SoC, tomorrow in the US. Variscite also supports the i.MX95 and SoCs from other suppliers for its SoM modules.