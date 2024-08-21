I recently built a new PC for my birthday and I splurged a bit with a new AMD Radeon 7900 XTX GPU. Although I’m not a heavy gamer, I’m working with LLMs more often and I’m interested to do some of this work at home.

btop is my go-to tracker for all kinds of data about my system, including CPU usage, memory usage, disk I/O, and network throughput. It’s a great way to track down bottlenecks and find out why your CPU fan is spinning at max speed. 😜