today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ How to Edit a Kubernetes Deployment
Looking to edit a Kubernetes deployment? Use kubectl edit for quick changes, kubectl patch for controlled modifications, or kubectl set for specific updates.
Major Hayden ☛ AMD GPU missing from btop
I recently built a new PC for my birthday and I splurged a bit with a new AMD Radeon 7900 XTX GPU. Although I’m not a heavy gamer, I’m working with LLMs more often and I’m interested to do some of this work at home.
btop is my go-to tracker for all kinds of data about my system, including CPU usage, memory usage, disk I/O, and network throughput. It’s a great way to track down bottlenecks and find out why your CPU fan is spinning at max speed. 😜
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Browse the Web in Your Linux Terminal With Lynx
There is no shortage of feature-rich browsers available today, but most offer largely the same experience. Lynx is a web browser that only displays text, offering a unique and ad-free way to browse the Internet in the Linux terminal.