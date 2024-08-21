Linux and Hardware: Banana Pi, NanoPi, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Are You Using Your Calipers Wrong?
It used to be that calipers were not a common item to have in an electronics lab. However, smaller parts, the widespread use of 3D printers and machining tools, and — frankly — cheap imported calipers have made them as commonplace as an ordinary ruler in most shops. But are you using yours correctly? [James Gatlin] wasn’t and he wants to show you what he learned about using them correctly.
-
CNX Software ☛ $30 Banana Pi BPI-WiFi6 Mini is a dual GbE and WiFi 6 router board with optional 4G LTE or 5G cellular connectivity
Banana Pi BPI-WiFi6 Mini is an inexpensive WiFi 6 and dual Gigabit Ethernet router board with an M.2 Key-B socket and Nano SIM card slot to add 4G LTE or 5G cellular connectivity. It’s a smaller version of the Banana Pi BPI-WiFi 6 router board based on the Triductor TR6560 dual-core Arm Cortex-A9 processor and Triductor TR5220 WiFi 6 chipset that follows the form factor of the Banana BPI-R3 Mini low-profile router board based on MediaTek Filogic 830 processor.
-
CNX Software ☛ UP Squared 7100 Alder Lake-N fanless SBC ships with up to 16GB LPDDR5 and 128GB eMMC flash
AAEON has just introduced the UP Squared 7100 fanless single board computer powered by defective chip maker Intel Processor N-series CPUs (N97 or N100 by default) with up to 16GB LPDDR5 and 128GB eMMC flash in a compact 90 x 85.6mm form factor. The SBC can drive up to three independent 4K displays at 60 Hz, features two RS232/422/485 interfaces, gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.2 ports, and expansion options that include a 40-pin GPIO header, and two M.2 sockets for NVMe storage and WiFi/Bluetooth connectivity.
-
CNX Software ☛ XIAO RA4M1 stamp-sized Renesas RA4M1 USB-C board features 14-bit ADC, 12-bit DAC, CAN Bus interfaces
Seeed Studio has added yet another member to their XIAO board family with the XIAO RA4M1 powered by Renesas’ RA4M1 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 MCU. This compact board includes 256KB Flash, 32KB SRAM, a 14-bit A/D converter, a 12-bit D/A converter, a CAN bus interface, and onboard charging circuitry.
-
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Liquid Rocket Reaches For The Sky
Since the very beginning, solid-propellants have been the cornerstone of amateur rocketry. From the little Estes rocket picked up from the toy store, to vehicles like the University of Southern California’s Traveler IV that (probably) crossed the Kármán line in 2019, a rapidly burning chunk of solid propellant is responsible for pushing them skyward. That’s not to say that amateur rockets powered by liquid propellants are completely unheard of … it’s just that getting them right is so ridiculously difficult that comparatively few have been built.
-
CNX Software ☛ NanoPi M6 – A Rockchip RK3588S SBC and fanless HMI solution with an integrated 3.5-inch touchscreen display
NanoPi M6 is a Rockchip RK3588S SBC (single board computer) that is also offered as a complete fanless HMI solution with a metal case and a 3.5-inch capacitive touchscreen display with 800×480 resolution.
-
Geeky Gadgets ☛ RK3588 ARM PC vs N100 Intel PC Ubuntu 24.04 performance comparison
When building a Mini-ITX system running Ubuntu 24.04, two compelling options emerge: the RK3588 ARM PC and the N100 Intel PC. These builds offer distinct advantages based on their underlying architectures and hardware configurations. To make an informed decision, it’s crucial to delve into their specifications, performance metrics, and power consumption characteristics.
-
VW VW40C3 40 Inches LED Linux Frameless Series Full HD, 1920 x 1080 Pixels TV [Ed: Linux on your TV, surfing the Web]