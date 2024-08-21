Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Victims Paid $460 Million in First Half of 2024
Ransomware payments in H1 2024 totaled nearly $460 million and $1.58 billion have been stolen in cryptocurrency heists.
The Record ☛ Vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s macOS apps could help hackers access microphones and cameras
Researchers said they discovered eight vulnerabilities in a range of Microsoft applications for macOS, including Teams, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote and Excel, that could allow an attacker to gain access to a user’s “microphone, camera, folders, screen recording, user input and more.”
Security Week ☛ Cisco, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Disagree on Severity of macOS App Vulnerabilities
Multiple vulnerabilities in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft applications for macOS could be exploited to send emails, leak sensitive information, and escalate privileges.
SANS ☛ Where are we with CVE-2024-38063: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft IPv6 Vulnerability, (Tue, Aug 20th)
I recorded a quick live stream with a quick update on CVE-2024-38063. The video focuses on determining the exploitability, particularly whether your systems are reachable by IPv6.
Silicon Angle ☛ Mandiant uncovers critical privilege escalation vulnerability in Microsoft trap Azure Kubernetes service
Google LLC’s Mandiant has published details of a critical privilege escalation vulnerability found in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp.’s Microsoft trap Azure Kubernetes service that, though patched by Microsoft, could have allowed attackers to gain access to credentials for services used in Kubernetes clusters.
The Other Crowdstrike Outage [Ed: Charlatans trying to twist a Windows issue as "Linux"]
On July 19, 2024, a flawed update in CrowdStrike Falcon's channel file 291 led to a logic error that caused Windows systems to crash, resulting in widespread BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) incidents. The impact was severe, disrupting critical infrastructure globally, from grounded flights to halted public transit systems. In fact, you’d have to have been living under a rock to have missed this incident. While this Windows-related incident dominated the headlines, however, a less publicized, but critical, issue was brewing on Linux.