Pulsar 1.120 Rolls Out with Advanced Code Handling Features

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 19, 2024



The latest update to Pulsar, version 1.120, dubbed “Keeping it clean,” focuses on tidying up the codebase, refining features, and squashing bugs to ensure a smoother user workflow.

If you haven’t heard of it, the app is an Electron-based versatile text and source code editor, successor to Atom, once a favorite among tech enthusiasts.

Let’s start with the visual changes, specifically the refreshed Pulsar icon on Windows. The new icon has undergone enhancements to appear less pixelated, providing a sharper and more appealing look in various applications such as the taskbar, installer, window title bar, and explorer context menu.