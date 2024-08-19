posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 19, 2024



Quoting: Install Thunderbird as a DEB App on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS —

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a solid and reliable release. However, it includes certain features that might not appeal to the typical desktop user. One example is the way Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, delivers some essential applications like the Firefox web browser and the Thunderbird email client.

These are distributed as Snaps, a type of distro-agnostic software packaging similar to Flatpak that works across different Linux distributions. However, while Flatpak has become widely accepted as a standard within the Linux community, Snap is still mostly used within the Ubuntu ecosystem alone.

The reasons for this are different; this is not the place to comment on them. We are here to show you how to install Thunderbird as a regular DEB package on your Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system. But before that, let’s see what you gain from this.