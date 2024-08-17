Security Leftovers
-
SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.4.0rc1's Custom Columns, (Thu, Aug 15th)
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Iran increases phishing attempts on U.S., Israeli targets
APT42 targeted the Biden and Trump presidential campaigns from May to June, Surveillance Giant Google researchers found.
-
The Strategist ☛ The UN cybercrime convention: a victory for state sovereignty
On 8 August, UN member states agreed to what was once deemed implausible: a universal cybercrime convention.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Google to remove potentially risky app from Pixel devices following security report
Google LLC has committed to removing a dubious application found on some or all Pixel phones following a report about it representing a serious security vulnerability, be it that the severity of the vulnerability is in dispute.
-
Patching Recent Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities with KernelCare
Several security vulnerabilities were discovered in the Linux kernel. These issues could potentially be exploited by malicious actors to compromise system integrity and steal sensitive data. In this article, we will explore the details of these vulnerabilities, explaining their potential impact and providing guidance to protect your Linux systems without downtime.
-
Security Week ☛ New Banshee Stealer macOS Malware Priced at $3,000 Per Month
Russian cybercriminals are advertising a new macOS malware, Banshee Stealer, capable of stealing passwords, browser data, and crypto wallets.