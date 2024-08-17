Highlights of Tails 6.6 include improved support for newer hardware, such as graphics, Wi-Fi, etc., the ability to detect new types of errors when starting Tails for the first time from a USB stick and resizing the system partition fails, and an improved Additional Software app to prevent it from crashing when installing virtual packages.

Mesa 24.2 brings support for new Vulkan extensions for the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) graphics driver, including VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes, VK_MESA_image_alignment_control, VK_KHR_maintenance7, and VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites. RADV also received 10-bit support.

Archinstall 2.8.2 is the second maintenance update in the Archinstall 2.8 series and it’s here to optimize the mirror listing by using /mirrors/status/json/ instead of /mirrorlist/, which speeds up the loading of mirrors and downloading during installation.

The JNUC-ADN1 is an embedded board with a NUC form-factor, powered by the Intel N97 low-power processor. This board is tailored for applications requiring efficient performance and compact size, such as digital signage and other commercial or industrial uses.

DongshanPI recently featured the R128-DevKit, a compact development platform equipped with the XuanTie C906 RISC-V processor. This kit is designed for AI-based speech recognition and multimedia applications, featuring a suite of high-performance components.

Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.