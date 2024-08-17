Openwashing and Attacks on Open Source: Cockroach and Microsoft's Front Group OSI
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Cockroach Labs changes its self-hosting license to a single enterprise model [Ed: 100% proprietary]
Cockroach Labs Inc., maker of the distributed and resilient CockroachDB database, said today that it’s changing its licensing to better align with the needs of its customers, startups and scaled-up companies alike. >
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Mark Collier: Voices of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition [Ed: Openwashing for Microsoft et al, calling proprietary plagiarism "open"]
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is running a series of stories about a few of the people involved in the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition (OSAID) co-design process. Today, we are featuring Mark Collier, one of the volunteers who has helped to shape and are shaping the OSAID.