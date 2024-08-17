Open Hardware With Focus on Raspberry Pi

There are discussions in development circles about Arm powered laptops since forever. But most of time they do not mention “normal” users. Like your parents, spouses, kids who are not developers. People who turn computer on (cold boot or from suspend does not matter) and expect them to “just work”.

My teenage daughter is one of them. Her current laptop is one of Thinkpad models, previous one was Thinkpad as well. Fedora Linux as operating system serves her needs just fine. But despite my 20 years of work with Arm architecture I am unable to get Arm based laptop for her.