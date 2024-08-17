Open Hardware With Focus on Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi ☛ Celebrating the community: Isabel
Isabel, a computer science teacher at Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, tells us how she is helping to make the tech space inviting to all.
Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ Arm laptops for normal users?
There are discussions in development circles about Arm powered laptops since forever. But most of time they do not mention “normal” users. Like your parents, spouses, kids who are not developers. People who turn computer on (cold boot or from suspend does not matter) and expect them to “just work”.
My teenage daughter is one of them. Her current laptop is one of Thinkpad models, previous one was Thinkpad as well. Fedora Linux as operating system serves her needs just fine. But despite my 20 years of work with Arm architecture I am unable to get Arm based laptop for her.
[Old] Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Ceph Cluster
Current Total Raw Capacity: 65 TiB
The RPi's are all housed in a nine drawer cabinet with rear exhaust fans. Each drawer has an independent 5V 10A power supply. There is a 48-port network switch in the rear of the cabinet to provide the necessary network fabric.
The HDDs are double-stacked five wide to fit 10 HDDs in each drawer along with five RPi 4's. A 2" x 7" x 1/8" aluminum bar is sandwiched between the drives for heat dissipation. Each drawer has a custom 5-port USB power fanout board to power the RPi's. The RPi's have the USB PMIC bypassed with a jumper wire to power the HDDs since the 1.2A current limit is insufficient to spin up both drives.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Can you hack our new chip?
During this testing work, we figured we wanted to really push to see how well our security features held up to scrutiny and mischief; to do this, we partnered with Hextree.io to develop an RP2350 security hacking challenge. That challenge kicked off at DEF CON 32 last week and will run for 30 days. This challenge is open to anyone, not just DEF CON attendees.
The challenge is simple: use these tools to set up your RP2350 into its standard secure mode, figure out how to hack it, and tell us the secret programmed into its OTP (one-time programmable memory). The first person to do so wins $10,000!
