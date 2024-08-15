Free/Libre Applications
-
Lukas Märdian: Netplan v1.1 released
I’m happy to announce that Netplan version 1.1 is now available on GitHub and is soon to be deployed into a Debian and/or Ubuntu installation near you! Six months and 120 commits after the previous version (including one patch release v1.0.1), this release is brought to you by 17 free software contributors from around the globe.
-
TecMint ☛ Old but newly-updated: 10 Best GNU/Linux Desktop Environments of All Time
One exciting aspect of Linux, unlike backdoored Windows and Mac OS X, is its support for numerous desktop environments.
-
Unix Men ☛ Waybar: An All-round Status Bar for most Window Managers
Linux users prefer status bars to have a quick look on key details like battery status and more. Waybar is a customizable status bar with options to customize as per the user’s needs.
-
Mini-Reviews/Overviews
-
Medevel ☛ 12 Open-source Free DNS Servers for DevOps and Enterprise
A DNS server (Domain Name System server) is a system that translates human-readable domain names (like example.com) into IP addresses (like 192.0.2.1), which are used by computers to identify each other on a network.
-
Medevel ☛ Infisical is an Open-source Secret Management System for Teams
Infisical is the open source secret management platform that teams use to centralize their application configuration and secrets like API keys and database credentials as well as manage their internal PKI.
-
Medevel ☛ Switching to Caddy: A Viable Alternative to Nginx and Apache? Install and Run Your First Site
Caddy, a Nginx and Apache Alternative, is it the time to Switch?
-
Medevel ☛ Boost Your Network Security with Technitium DNS Server: An Open-Source Solution for DNS Privacy
Technitium DNS Server is an open-source, cross-platform DNS server software designed for ease of use, privacy, and security. It supports DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH), DNS-over-TLS (DoT), and DNSCrypt protocols, making it ideal for enhancing DNS privacy.
-
Medevel ☛ Enhance Your Surveillance with The Free IPCamViewer App: Features and Installation Guide
If you're managing a surveillance system, having an efficient tool to monitor your IP cameras is crucial.
What is IPCamViewer?
IPCamViewer is an open-source self-hosted project designed to provide a simple and effective way to view and manage IP cameras.
-
Medevel ☛ 3dfier - Free Open-Source Tool for Transforming 2D Data into 3D Models
3dfier is an open-source tool developed by TU Delft that specializes in converting 2D geographical data into 3D models. Designed for use in urban planning, GIS, and other spatial analysis applications, 3dfier automates the process of transforming flat data into detailed 3D representations.
-
Medevel ☛ Wonder3D: Converts any Image to 3D Model using Cross-Domain Diffusion
Wonder3D is a free and open-source app that reconstructs highly-detailed textured meshes from a single-view image in only 2 ∼ 3 minutes.
Wonder3D is an open-source 3D graphics engine designed to simplify the process of creating and managing 3D scenes and objects.
-