Ubuntu, Fedora, and More

Aaron Rainbolt: Visually-impaired accessibility is fundamentally broken. Here's what we can do about it.
There are a lot of privileges most of us probably take for granted. Not everyone is gifted with the ability to do basic things like talk, walk, see, and hear. Those of us (like myself) who can do all of these things don’t really think about them much. Those of us who can’t, have to think about it a lot because our world is largely not designed for them. Modern-day things are designed for a fully-functional human being, and then have stuff tacked onto them to make them easier to use. Not easy, just “not quite totally impossible.”
Issues of accessibility plague much of modern-day society, but I want to focus on one pain-point in particular. Visually-impaired accessibility.[...] One of the advantages of GNU/Linux is that it’s just a bunch of components that work together to provide a coherent and usable set of features for working on your computer. You aren’t locked into using a UI that you don’t like - just use or create some other UI. All current desktop environments are based around a screen that the user can see, but there’s no rules that say it has to be that way. Imagine if instead, your computer just talked to you, telling you what app you were using, what keys to press to accomplish certain actions, etc.
Week 11 recap - Final Stretch
As we near the end of GSOC, I'm wrapping things up and getting the code ready for the final review.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & Releng Update Q2 2024
This is a summary of the work done by Fedora Infrastructure & Release Engineering teams as of Q2 2024. As these teams are working closely together, we will summarize the work done in one blog post by both teams.
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 26 August 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 26 August at 1300 UTC.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 852
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 852 for the week of August 4 – 10, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
[Repeat] HowTo Forge ☛ How to limit CPU usage with CPULimit on Ubuntu Linux
The cpulimit command is designed to restrict the CPU usage of a specific process on Linux, ensuring that it does not exceed a defined threshold. This can be particularly useful for managing system resources and preventing a single process from monopolizing CPU time, which could degrade overall system performance. By specifying the desired CPU usage limit as a percentage, users can apply constraints to running processes or initiate new ones under controlled CPU consumption. The tool sends SIGSTOP and SIGCONT signals to the target process, pausing and resuming them to maintain the set usage limit.
