Ubuntu, Fedora, and More

There are a lot of privileges most of us probably take for granted. Not everyone is gifted with the ability to do basic things like talk, walk, see, and hear. Those of us (like myself) who can do all of these things don’t really think about them much. Those of us who can’t, have to think about it a lot because our world is largely not designed for them. Modern-day things are designed for a fully-functional human being, and then have stuff tacked onto them to make them easier to use. Not easy, just “not quite totally impossible.”

Issues of accessibility plague much of modern-day society, but I want to focus on one pain-point in particular. Visually-impaired accessibility.