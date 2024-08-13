Programming Leftovers
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ You should make a new programming language
Every software engineer uses a programming language, usually multiple. Few of us make programming languages. This makes sense, because the work we need to get done can typically be done just fine in the languages that exist. Those already have people making them better. Let's focus on the task at hand.
But that means that we're missing out on some learning opportunities. I stumbled into those when I made a language based on a silly premise: control flow via exceptions and nothing else. It was done as a joke, but I accidentally learned things along the way.
Rlang ☛ Multiple regression model in R
Multiple regression model in R, it is often necessary to fit multiple regression models to a dataset and compare the resulting coefficients from each model.
One of the best ways to do this is by using the mtable() function from the memisc package in R.
Rlang ☛ Mastering String Concatenation in R: A Comprehensive Guide
String concatenation is a fundamental operation in data manipulation and cleaning. If you are working in R, mastering string concatenation will significantly enhance your data processing capabilities.
Rlang ☛ Getting creative with ggplot2 workshop
Join our workshop on Getting creative with ggplot2, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series! >
Godot Engine ☛ Design of the Skeleton Modifier 3D
We have reworked the skeleton bone update process to add SkeletonModifier3D for modifying the Skeleton.
Rlang ☛ Bayesian (nonlinear) adaptive learning
Rlang ☛ A New R Community in Ahmedabad, India, focused on Clinical Research and Pharmaceutical Industries
The R Consortium recently interviewed Sanket Sinojia, organizer of the Ahmedabad R User Group (ARUG).
Rlang ☛ Unveiling Bottlenecks: A Guide to Profiling R and R Shiny Code
Shiny applications are fantastic for turning data into interactive dashboards and web apps, making data exploration and visualization more engaging.
Rlang ☛ Is the Mona Lisa thinking about irrational numbers?
As a math teacher I sometimes share the following problem-solving strategy: If you are really stuck on a problem, let it sit, come back...
Barry Kauler ☛ sox fix and whisper.cpp compiled in OE
In the Puppy Forum the question was asked about an application for converting audio voice to text:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=12333
James (jamesbond in the forum) informed us about 'whisper.cpp'. Furthermore, he created a GUI for it.
I attempted to use the GUI. It uses the 'sox' utility record capability to record from microphone to a text file. That was my stumbling block, as discovered sox does not support alsa nor pulseaudio. A bit of investigation; found that the sox build recipe in OpenEmbedded is broken. I fixed it and recompiled sox. Here is the github commit: [...]
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.33 p6c Ending
The next phase of the removal of the original “p6c” ecosystem has started. Elizabeth Mattijsen reports on the progress so far with “The End Of p6c”.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Why We Sponsor MetaCPAN: OpenCage
Today we kick off a new series profiling the organizations that financially support MetaCPAN. Our goal is to showcase the diversity of teams supporting MetaCPAN and learn how they are using Perl.
We start things off with a look at OpenCage, which operates a widely-used geocoding API.
Python
The New Stack ☛ What Is the Python join() Function and When Should You Use It?
Python contains several methods for joining elements together.
Rust
LWN ☛ Rust Project goals for 2024
The Rust project has developed a
set of goals for the latter half of 2024.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Rust Project goals for 2024
With the merging of RFC #3672, the Rust project has selected a slate of 26 Project Goals for the second half of 2024 (2024H2). This is our first time running an experimental new roadmapping process; assuming all goes well, we expect to be running the process roughly every six months. Of these goals, we have designated three of them as our flagship goals, representing our most ambitious and most impactful efforts: (1) finalize preparations for the Rust 2024 edition; (2) bring the Async Rust experience closer to parity with sync Rust; and (3) resolve the biggest blockers to the GNU/Linux kernel building on stable Rust. As the year progresses we'll be posting regular updates on these 3 flagship goals along with the 23 others.
