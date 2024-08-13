Every software engineer uses a programming language, usually multiple. Few of us make programming languages. This makes sense, because the work we need to get done can typically be done just fine in the languages that exist. Those already have people making them better. Let's focus on the task at hand.

But that means that we're missing out on some learning opportunities. I stumbled into those when I made a language based on a silly premise: control flow via exceptions and nothing else. It was done as a joke, but I accidentally learned things along the way.