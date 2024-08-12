BSD, Linux, and games
BSD
Ruben Schade ☛ BSD people discussing alternatives, limitations
I haven’t formally quantified this, so don’t take my anecdotal experience here at face value. Here comes the proverbial posterior prognostication: but…, I do tend to find BSD people to be more candid and transparent when it comes to limitations with specific platforms and tools, going as far as to offer alternatives when they don’t think something will fit.
Kernel (Linux)
-
Ciprian Dorin Craciun ☛ [snippet] Misusing Linux policy based routing for firewalling -- Volution Notes
While experimenting with my approach to "secure" computers, one of the key ingredients is reducing the attack surface as most as possible, and unfortunately, one big attack surface of any Linux-based deployment is the kernel itself. Thus, one of the first things I've done is to configure and recompile my own extremely stripped down version of the Linux kernel (based on the latest LTS branch).
Among the kernel features that were removed was also a very important security related subsystem, namely the Linux firewall netfilter (or iptables the old version, and nf_tables the new version).
Why remove the firewall subsystem when it's essential for security?
Neowin ☛ Self-hosting: Installing Docker and an Excalidraw container on Linux
Welcome to the fourth article in the series. In case you've missed it, here's what has been covered so far, and you can always see all of the articles by looking for the the selfhosting-guide tag on Neowin.
Games
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Asus ROG Ally mentioned in latest SteamOS 3 beta release notes — Valve's platform expansion ambitions take shape
SteamOS 3.6.9 patch notes name the ROG Ally and point toward an imminent wider release of SteamOS 3.
