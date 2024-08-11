posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 11, 2024



Quoting: Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

A month after its previous 6.3 release, Incus, an open-source container and virtual machine manager, released its latest update, Incus 6.4, labeled by its developers as a “balanced release with something new for everyone.”

For those unfamiliar, exactly a year ago, the project emerged in response to Canonical’s increased control over LXD, aiming to provide an open-source alternative that remains under the stewardship of the original LXD community.

This latest update introduces new features and bug fixes, enhances support for complex shared and cluster environments, and improves overall system robustness and user experience.