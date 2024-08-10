Games: Humble Bundle, OpenTESArena, The Protagonish, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab some quality puzzle escape room sims in this Humble Bundle
What's that, another fun selection of games? It's bundle season it seems. The Great Escape Room Humble Bundle is live.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Elder Scrolls: Arena re-implementation OpenTESArena gets a graphics code overhaul
Seems like this project is coming along nicely, and I do very much love seeing classics get revived with open source game engine re-implementations. OpenTESArena for The Elder Scrolls: Arena has a new release out.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Try the demo for The Protagonish, an adventure game where you don't control the adventurer
Well, this is a bit more on the unique side isn't it? I know we have plenty of classic adventure game fans in the GOL readership, but what about one where you don't actual control the adventurer? Check out The Protagonish.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Preserve is a wonderfully chilled and beautiful relaxing nature-building game
If you love tile-based chilled puzzle games like Dorfromantik, you'll probably really love Preserve. This one is all about repopulating a wasteland to create a vibrant and flourishing ecosystem. Note: key via the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Alabaster Dawn is the next game from the developers of CrossCode
Previously known as Project Terra, Radical Fish Games who made the excellent CrossCode have now properly revealed their name game with Alabaster Dawn. From what their presskit said it will have Linux support once again too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Summer Sale 2024 has lots of discounts and big new game bundles
Fanatical are quickly becoming one of my favourite stores, as they pretty much seem to always have a good deal going on something and their bundles have been great lately too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Decky Loader plugins should no longer cause bootloops on Steam Deck
The Decky Loader developers have announced that their plugin system for Steam Deck should no longer cause bootloops with the latest pre-release build.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blackjack roguelike adventure Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is out now
Ready to break Blackjack? Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers has you battle your way through a seedy tavern filled with gambling addicted townspeople in this Blackjack roguelike adventure.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental update brings fixes for Sword of Convallaria, Space Engineers
Valve updated Proton Experimental for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux again, bringing in the usual assortment of bug fixes.