LWN Reports on Linux Kernel

In the previous episode of the vgetrandom() story, Jason Donenfeld had put together a version of the getrandom() system call that ran in user space, significantly improving performance for applications that need a lot of random data while retaining all of the guarantees provided by the system call. At that time, it seemed that a consensus had built around the implementation and that it was headed toward the mainline in that form. A few milliseconds after that article was posted, though, a Linus-Torvalds-shaped obstacle appeared in its path. That obstacle has been overcome and this work has now been merged for the 6.11 kernel, but its form has changed somewhat.

Torvalds initially rejected the idea of a vDSO implementation entirely, saying that there was no clear use case for it. At most, he said, the kernel should export a generation counter to inform user-space random-number generators that they should reseed themselves; anything beyond that, he said, was more than the kernel needed to provide. After a fair amount of back-and-forth with Donenfeld, who made the point that he did not want to expose the internal functioning of the kernel's random-number generator to user space, Torvalds reluctantly agreed to take another look and reconsider.