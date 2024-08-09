More informative kernel panics for Fedora

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024



On July 12, Jocelyn Falempe proposed a change to the configuration options that Fedora sets for its kernels, in order to make kernel panics easier to report. Falempe would like to enable the kernel's recently added DRM-panic feature, which adds a graphical crash screen that is reminiscent of the infamous Windows "blue screen of death" for kernel panics. The feature introduces a few tradeoffs, including currently limited driver support, so the proposal spawned a good deal of discussion.

Falempe added the DRM-panic feature to the kernel in April. When it is enabled, the kernel displays a graphical screen like the one below when a panic occurs. The screen can include the last few lines of kernel logs or other debugging information, as text or encoded in a QR code. Falempe believes that enabling the option in Fedora will ""improve the kernel panic user experience"", compared to the kernel's default behavior of printing some log messages to a virtual terminal (that may not be visible) and then freezing.

