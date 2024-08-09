GUADEC Report and Dan Yeaw on Python in GNOME

At GUADEC in Denver, Colorado on July 21, the GNOME Foundation held its annual general meeting (AGM) to provide updates from the foundation's board and committees. Topics included work accomplished in the past year, challenges facing the GNOME Foundation–including fundraising and finding a new executive director–and some insight into plans for the next year. And last, but not least, the awarding of the Pants of Thanks.

[...]

The session started with a number of preliminary remarks by board president Robert McQueen, noting new officers for the 2024-2025 fiscal year and thanking committees for their work. One of the first orders of business after that was to address the departure of executive director Holly Million, who was hired by the foundation last October. Million has been replaced by Richard Littauer, who had previously applied for the position, as an interim executive director.