today's leftovers
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Kitsune Tails and Motordoom - 2024-08-07 Edition
Between 2024-07-31 and 2024-08-07 there were 53 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 484 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11 % of total released titles. There’s quite a few titles worthy mentioning this week, and one that stands out, Kitsune Tails. While it may not look like much if you just rely on screenshots, it recreates an experience very close to the first few Super Mario Brothers, with very smooth controls. It just gets things right: I will also admit I am quite interested in the strange mix of Tony Hawk skating techniques with a shooting game in Motordoom but maybe that’s just me.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Canonical ☛ AI inference on edge with TensorFlow Lite
This blog post dives into the world of Hey Hi (AI) on the edge, and how to deploy TensorFlow Lite models on edge devices. We’ll explore the challenges of managing dependencies and updates for these models, and how containerisation with Ubuntu Core and Snapcraft can streamline the process.
Open Hardware/Modding
Arduino ☛ Explore underwater with this Arduino-controlled DIY ROV
Who doesn’t want to explore underwater? To take a journey beneath the surface of a lake or even the ocean? But a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which is the kind of robot you’d use for such an adventure, isn’t exactly the kind of thing you’ll find on the shelf at your local Walmart.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-P4-Function-EV-Board development board launched for $55 with 7-inch display and camera module
Espressif Systems “ESP32-P4-Function-EV-Board” – the official ESP32-P4 development board – is now available in limited quantities on Espressif’s AliExpress store for $55.44, and some other AliExpress stores at a premium as part of a kit with a 7-inch touchscreen display and a 2MP camera module. First unveiled in January 2023, the ESP32-P4 is the first general-purpose RISC-V microcontroller from Espressif Systems without any wireless connectivity. It’s a high-end microcontroller with two RISC-V cores clocked at 400 MHz, vector instructions for Hey Hi (AI) acceleration, a 2D graphics accelerator for smooth graphical user interfaces, and H.264 video encoding support.
