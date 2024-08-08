today's leftovers

Between 2024-07-31 and 2024-08-07 there were 53 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 484 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11 % of total released titles. There’s quite a few titles worthy mentioning this week, and one that stands out, Kitsune Tails. While it may not look like much if you just rely on screenshots, it recreates an experience very close to the first few Super Mario Brothers, with very smooth controls. It just gets things right: I will also admit I am quite interested in the strange mix of Tony Hawk skating techniques with a shooting game in Motordoom but maybe that’s just me.