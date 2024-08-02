Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

We found issues within Homebrew that, while not critical, could allow an attacker to load executable code at unexpected points and undermine the integrity guarantees intended by Homebrew’s use of sandboxing. Similarly, we found issues in Homebrew’s CI/CD that could allow an attacker to surreptitiously modify binary (“bottle”) builds of formulae and potentially pivot from triggering CI/CD workflows to controlling the execution of CI/CD workflows and exfiltrating their secrets.

This audit was sponsored by the Open Tech Fund as part of their larger mission to secure critical pieces of internet infrastructure. You can read the full report in our publications repository.