Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Many users associate desktop Linux with their daily repetitive grind. However, we are always on the look out for applications that help make Linux fun to use. It really is a great platform for entertainment.

Some document viewers offer a good range of different formats. Although they are not dedicated comic book viewers, KOReader, PreviewQt, Evince, Papers (a fork of Evince), and okular have support for the common comic book archive files, and merit mention here.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 proficient dedicated comic book viewers. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for younger readers or older readers who want to recapture their misspent youth.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.