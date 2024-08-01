Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Many users associate desktop Linux with their daily repetitive grind. However, we are always on the look out for applications that help make Linux fun to use. It really is a great platform for entertainment.
Some document viewers offer a good range of different formats. Although they are not dedicated comic book viewers, KOReader, PreviewQt, Evince, Papers (a fork of Evince), and okular have support for the common comic book archive files, and merit mention here.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 proficient dedicated comic book viewers. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for younger readers or older readers who want to recapture their misspent youth.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Blog Software - LinuxLinks
Blog content is stored in a file system, and changes to the content are typically stored in a relational database management system (such as MySQL).
Software that provides a method of managing a website is commonly known as a Web Content Management System (or WCMS). Many blogging software programs are considered a specific type of WCMS. In this feature we have included some of the best WCMS software which also make great blogging tools.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality free Linux blogware. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to share their thoughts with others. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
teip - masking tape to help commands "do one thing well" - LinuxLinks
teip is a command-line utility billed as masking tape to help commands “do one thing well”.
This is free and open source software.
Oculante - hardware-accelerated image viewer - LinuxLinks
One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory.
Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system.
Oculante is billed as a fast and simple image viewer and image editor. This is free and open source software.