DebConf24 Starts
Bits from Debian: DebConf24 welcomes its sponsors!
We would like to warmly welcome the sponsors of DebConf24, and introduce them to you.
Bits from Debian: DebConf24 starts today in Busan on Sunday, July 28, 2024
DebConf24, the 25th annual Debian Developer Conference, is taking place in Busan, Republic of Korea from July 28th to August 4th, 2024. Debian contributors from all over the world have come together at Pukyong National University, Busan, to participate and work in a conference exclusively ran by volunteers.
