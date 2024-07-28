You Can Now Upgrade Your Linux Mint 21.3 PC to Linux Mint 22, Here’s How

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 28, 2024



Released earlier this week, Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” is the latest stable version of the popular Linux Mint distribution featuring the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment, up-to-date packages from the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” repositories, and a newer kernel, namely Linux 6.8, for better hardware support.

Since Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” is based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” operating system series, this will be a major upgrade, so ensure you have a recent backup of your most important files before proceeding with the upgrade process.

Read on