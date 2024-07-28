today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Planka on CentOS 7
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Planka on CentOS 7. Planka is a free, open-source project management tool that offers a simple and intuitive interface for managing tasks and projects. It’s an excellent alternative to popular tools like Trello, providing similar functionality without the associated costs.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Rustdesk on Arch Linux
Rustdesk is one of the best softwares when it comes to troubleshooting computers that you can't physically access.
Rustdesk is free and open source, and most importantly it is a cross platform app, which means you can run rustdesk on many operating systems.
peppe8o ☛ Install OSMC in Raspberry PI: Media Center focusing on Kodi
This tutorial will show you how to install OSMC on Raspberry PI computer boards.
Unix Men ☛ Enable SSH Ubuntu: How to Securely Access your Remote Server
Learning how to enable SSH (Secure Shell) on Ubuntu is a crucial step for system administrators and developers who need secure remote access to their servers or machines. This guide will walk you through the process of enabling SSH on Ubuntu, ensuring you can connect to your system securely from anywhere.
Dan Langille ☛ Why are some emails from Charlie Root and others are from root?
It’s another Saturday morning outside the coffee shop. My abundance of free time, without conferences to run, has resulted in mind shattering pondering.