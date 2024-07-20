posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 20, 2024



Quoting: My new test station for graphic pen tablet on Linux - David Revoy —

The primary goal of this setup will be to test how to setup these graphic pen tablets on GNU/Linux, using only free/libre software solutions.

I'll mainly test the Plasma 6 desktop under Wayland, in different scenarios: different ratios, different drivers, different buttons, and different pressure curves. I'll also test other aspect as color calibration, Krita packages, etc...

This will also allow me to test and give feedback on features as they are developed, on a system that's very unstable because it's full of work-in-progress code.

It's a one hundred percent volunteer beta testing effort to help the developers get through a couple of crises: packaging, Wayland, graphic tablet drivers. Unfortunately, this continues to scare off and confuse newcomers, a situation I've described in detail in this article.