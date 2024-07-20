This Week in GNOME: #157 GUADEC 2024
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 12 to July 19.
Do you waddle the waddle?
KaOS Linux 2024.07 is here about two months after the KaOS Linux 2024.05 release and features the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, which is a substantial update from the KDE Plasma 6.0 series.
It’s been two years since NVIDIA released the first Linux graphics driver with open-source GPU kernel modules, which will eventually replace the proprietary, closed-source driver when these mature.
Orange Pi recently showcased their latest single-board computer, the OrangePi 5 Max, on their Twitter account. This device is powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 and includes key interfaces such as a 2.5GbE LAN port and an M.2 M-Key slot for expansion.
Orange Pi has recently provided additional specifications about their latest Orange Pi 5 Pro Single Board Computer built around the new-gen Rockchip RK3588S System-on-Chip. Key features of this board are its GbE port with PoE+ support, M.2 Key slot for expansion and Wi-Fi5/BT5.0 connectivity.
Today, 19 July, the world has been hit by a tech outage causing global economic and social disruption of the worst kind. Hospitals had to cancel operations, payment systems failed, government services stopped functioning, and newsrooms went dark.
Encryption’s role in our lives and its impact on the safety of children online is a significant issue.
