Immich Introduces Licensing in the Latest Update

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2024



In its latest software update, 1.109, Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has introduced a significant new way for users to support its ongoing development and maintenance. Here’s what it’s all about.

Immich announced two types of licenses as part of this new release: a Server License and an Individual License. The Server License, priced at $99.99, covers all users on a single server, making it ideal for larger setups.

On the other hand, the Individual License, available for $24.99, is designed for users who prefer flexibility, allowing them to use the license across any server they choose.