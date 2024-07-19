Apache Software Foundation Becomes Politics
Ed: the comments in LWN and suppression/censorship of them are quite revealing
-
-
Evolving the ASF Brand (Apache Software Foundation blog)
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has announced that it will be changing its logo to remove the feather that has been part of its brand since 1997. ASF members will have input on the rebranding process and be able to vote on the new logo, which will be unveiled at the Community Over Code conference in October.
The feather is a well-loved and iconic part of the ASF brand. We know of community members who have ASF feather tattoos. People love taking photos with the feather at our flagship event each year. So why would we change it? As a non-Indigenous entity, we acknowledge that it is inappropriate for the Foundation to use Indigenous themes or language. We thank Natives in Tech and other members of the broader open source community for bringing this issue to the forefront. Today we are announcing we will be retiring the feather icon and logo and replacing it with a new logo that embodies the Foundation's rich history of providing software for the public good.
-
Evolving the ASF Brand - The Apache Software Foundation Blog
-