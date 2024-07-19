Windows TCO: Microsoft Causes Chaos, Even Kills People (Again)
Security Week ☛ Using Threat Intelligence to Predict Potential Ransomware Attacks
Recent statistics from KnowBe4 show a 29% increase in ransomware in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023 and Blackberry reports a 40% increase in new malware used in cyberattacks. KnowBe4 also highlighted that the global cost of ransomware continues to soar. Furthermore, a sneak preview from the ThreatQuotient State of Cybersecurity Automation Adoption Research Report, which will be launched later in the year, shows that ransomware was one of the top three common attack vectors targeting organizations along with phishing attacks and cyber-physical attacks as the other two top vectors cited by respondents.
Scoop News Group ☛ CISA publishes resilience-planning playbook for critical infrastructure
The new playbook includes processes and table top exercises to help public and private sectors minimize the impact of cyberattacks on their communities, reduce the risk of disruption to critical services and keep system restoration costs low.
It also outlines key actions for resilience planning, such as establishing incident-response groups, identifying critical infrastructure and those that dependent on it, creating mitigation strategies and integrating solutions into existing protocols.
Bruce Schneier ☛ Cloudflare Reports that Almost 7% of All Internet Traffic Is Malicious
It wasn’t just Cloudflare that was hit by the largest DDoS attack in its history. Google Cloud reported the same attack peaked at an astonishing 398 million RPS. So, how big is that number? According to Google, Google Cloud was slammed by more RPS in two minutes than Wikipedia saw traffic during September 2023.
US News And World Report ☛ Microsoft Outage Causes Frontier Airlines to Briefly Ground All Flights
Microsoft said on Thursday that it was investigating issues with multiple Azure services in the Central U.S. region, including failures with service management operations and connectivity or availability of services.
ABC ☛ Grounding canceled for Frontier Airlines flights amid Microsoft outage
Frontier said in a tweet just after 8 p.m. EST that a Microsoft outage was causing the issue, and also affecting other companies.
The FAA said the ground stop was canceled about 10:30 p.m. EST.
A Federal Aviation Administration advisory said no other airlines were impacted.
Microsoft also tweeted users might have trouble accessing various Microsoft 365 apps and services.
The Korea Times ☛ Global cybersecurity drill scheduled for September
The Allied Power Exercise 2024 will take place in Seoul from Sept. 10-12, with cybersecurity experts from some 20 regions, including the United States, Japan, Singapore and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in attendance, according to the National Intelligence Service.
The Record ☛ UK national blood stocks in 'very fragile' state following ransomware attack
The attack left healthcare providers struggling to make blood matching tests, forcing them to rely on universal donor types which depleted those stocks — something that had had an impact on blood banks across the country.
BBC ☛ Microsoft IT outage live updates: Worldwide travel and banking hit after cybersecurity update causes IT chaos - BBC News [Ed: Crowdstrike is strongly connected to Microsoft (staff too). This is a Microsoft problem 100%.]
The boss of Crowdstrike says it "could be some time" before systems are fully back after a software bug triggered Microsoft outages.