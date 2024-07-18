Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Arduino ☛ Play rock-paper-scissors using a time-of-flight sensor and an Arduino UNO R4
Owing to its simplicity and fast-paced nature, rock-paper-scissors is a great game to play with friends, and when it comes to translating it into a digital format, many creative adaptations can be made. This version by madmcu forgoes the typical three-button input scheme in favor of an AI model running on an Arduino UNO R4 Minima and a time-of-flight (ToF) matrix sensor.
CNX Software ☛ StackyFi ESP32-S3 board features camera connector, 40-pin GPIO header for Raspberry Pi HAT (Crowdfunding)
SB Components’ StackyFi is an ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth IoT board with a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with most Raspberry Pi HAT expansion boards and a camera connector for image capture to a microSD card or machine learning applications. The Raspberry Pi Zero-sized board also comes with two USB Type-C ports, one “native” and the other for serial debugging, an IMU sensor, an RGB LED, and Boot and Reset buttons. The board can be powered through one of the USB-C ports or a LiPo battery. It partially builds upon the earlier StackPi board with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. >
Linux Gizmos ☛ ODrive Micro: Compact Brushless Servo Controller with CAN and USB
CrowdSupply recently showcased the ODrive Micro, an advanced, compact servo motor drive developed by ODrive Robotics for precise motion control in space-constrained robotics applications. It leverages ODrive’s established software and hardware ecosystem to support integrated robotic systems.