Openwashing and Free Software Leftovers

The Akademy 2024 Program is now available.

This year's Akademy will take place in Würzburg, a beautiful city where you can enjoy interesting and fascinating talks, panels and keynotes. And for those who prefer to participate remotely, Akademy will also be available online.

Akademy officially kicks off with a welcome event on Friday 6 September, followed by a series of talks on Saturday 7 September and Sunday 8 September. From Monday 9 to Thursday 12 September, there will be BoFs (Birds of a Feather), workshops, meetings, daytrip and training sessions.

The talks will cover KDE's goals, how we're doing with implementing other languages to code for KDE (Rust anyone?), what's new in the latest wave of desktop and mobile applications, how KDE Eco is saving the environment, backends, frontends, KDE for work, life and fun.