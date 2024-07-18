Openwashing and Free Software Leftovers
Debian Family
Mike Gabriel: Weather Experts with Translation Skills Needed!
Lomiri Weather App goes Open Meteo
In Ubuntu Touch / Lomiri, Maciej Sopyło has updated Lomiri's Weather App to operate against a different weather forecast provider (Open Meteo). Additionally, the new implementation is generic and pluggable, so other weather data providers can be added-in later.
Big thanks to Maciej for working on this just in time (the previous implementation's API has recently been EOL'ed and is not available anymore to Ubuntu Touch / Lomiri users).
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akademy 2024 Program Now Live
The Akademy 2024 Program is now available.
This year's Akademy will take place in Würzburg, a beautiful city where you can enjoy interesting and fascinating talks, panels and keynotes. And for those who prefer to participate remotely, Akademy will also be available online.
Akademy officially kicks off with a welcome event on Friday 6 September, followed by a series of talks on Saturday 7 September and Sunday 8 September. From Monday 9 to Thursday 12 September, there will be BoFs (Birds of a Feather), workshops, meetings, daytrip and training sessions.
The talks will cover KDE's goals, how we're doing with implementing other languages to code for KDE (Rust anyone?), what's new in the latest wave of desktop and mobile applications, how KDE Eco is saving the environment, backends, frontends, KDE for work, life and fun.
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ health @ Savannah: MyGNUHealth 2.2.1 released
Dear community I am happy to announce patchset 2.2.1 for MYGNUHealth, the GNU Health Personal Health Record. This patchset fixes the following issues: [...]/blockquote>
Openwashing
Open Source takes center stage at United Nations [Ed: But OSI is nowadays a front group for Microsoft, serving openwashing, not speaking for Open Source]
The United Nations invited hundreds of nerds to the OSPOS for Good 2024 conference in New York. Here's what happened.
PR Web ☛ Agenda for OpenInfra Summit Asia Is Live, Featuring 100+ Sessions on Using Linux, OpenStack, Kubernetes, 30+ Other Open Source Technologies to Solve Problems at Scale
