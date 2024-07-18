Kernel: RDNA, Graphics, Bootlin's Work, and LWN

Random numbers, it seems, can never be random enough, and they cannot be generated quickly enough. The kernel's getrandom() system call might, after years of discussion, be seen as sufficiently secure by most users, but it is still a system call. Linux system calls are relatively fast, but they are necessarily slower than calling a function directly. In an attempt to speed the provision of secure random data to user space, Jason Donenfeld has put together an implementation of getrandom() that lives in the virtual dynamic shared object (vDSO) area.

Random data is used in no end of applications, including modeling of natural phenomena, generation of identifiers like UUIDs, and game play; it's how NetHack somehow summons those three balrogs all in one corner of a dark room. Security-related operations, such as the generation of nonces and keys, also make heavy use of random data — and depend heavily on that data actually being random. Some applications need so much random data that they spend a significant amount of time in the getrandom() system call.

One possible solution to this problem is to generate random numbers in user space, perhaps seeded by random data from the kernel; many developers have taken that route over the years. But, as Donenfeld explains in the cover letter to his patch series, that approach is not ideal. The kernel has the best view of the amount of entropy in the system and what is needed to generate truly random data. It is also aware of events, such as virtual-machine forks, that can compromise a random-number generator and make a reseeding necessary