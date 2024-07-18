Sxmo: a text-centric mobile user interface

Tux Machines

Announcing Vanguards Support in Arti

A guard discovery attack reveals the guard relays of a onion service or client to the attacker. While this does not, in and of itself, deanonymize the victim, it does make it easier to launch traffic analysis attacks, which can ultimately lead to deanonymization. See 'From "Onion Not Found" to Guard Discovery' and section VI of 'Trawling for Tor Hidden Services: Detection, Measurement, Deanonymization' for more on guard discovery attacks.

Getting Started to Use GNOME Shell Extensions on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you in a simple way how to install, remove and configure GNOME Shell Extensions (GSEs) on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We present you here both ways of managing them by Firefox web browser as well as by Extension Manager so you can find which one easier for you. We also give you some recommended extensions such as Clipboard History below so you can practice. Now let's start reading!

Bring Back Firefox Titlebar on Ubuntu 24.04

Did you notice that Firefox Web Browser has no titlebar on Ubuntu 24.04? If you look closer, you will figure out the top most of its window is the tab bar and you never see program name "Firefox" as well as website name in full "Enterprise Open Source and Linux | Ubuntu" --for example-- you are currently visiting. If you don't like that, you can bring titlebar back by following this.

ODrive Micro: Compact Brushless Servo Controller with CAN and USB

CrowdSupply recently showcased the ODrive Micro, an advanced, compact servo motor drive developed by ODrive Robotics for precise motion control in space-constrained robotics applications. It leverages ODrive’s established software and hardware ecosystem to support integrated robotic systems.

Mali-G610 Achieves OpenGL ES 3.1 Conformance

Collabora recently announced a significant milestone: the Panthor kernel driver and Mesa Panfrost driver have achieved official conformance for OpenGL ES 3.1 on the Mali-G610 chip, part of the 10th generation of Mali GPUs, known as “Valhall”.

Sxmo: a text-centric mobile user interface

Sxmo

Sxmo, short for "Simple X Mobile", is described on its web site as ""a minimalist environment for Linux mobile devices""; it offers a menu-driven interface that is controlled with the phone's hardware buttons. Sxmo enables the user to send SMS messages from a text editor and is entirely customizable with shell scripts. This peculiar mobile user interface significantly differs from the prevailing approach—but it works.

While mobile user interfaces such as Phosh, KDE Plasma Mobile, and Lomiri have some differences between them, they are all rooted in the same philosophy. They center on touch-based interactions and display apps through icons, an approach influenced by the conventional point-and-click paradigm of desktop user interfaces. However, on the desktop, a text-centric approach centering on keyboard input and terminal programs following the Unix philosophy has remained popular among advanced users. Sxmo aims to offer such an environment for mobile devices.

There are two flavors of Sxmo: Xorg or Wayland. The Xorg version is based on a couple of forks of tools from the suckless project, which has ""a focus on simplicity, clarity, and frugality"". This includes the dynamic window manager dwm, the menu system dmenu, and the simple terminal emulator st. The Wayland version uses some tools inspired by their Xorg counterparts, including the tiling Wayland compositor Sway, the menu system bemenu, and the terminal emulator foot. In practice, both versions work similarly, with some minor low-level differences in configuration.

Sxmo is best supported on the postmarketOS Linux distribution for mobile devices (previously covered here). Pre-built images of postmarketOS with Sxmo for various devices can be found on the download page of the distribution. Alternatively, a custom image can be built by running pmbootstrap init and choosing sxmo-de-sway (for the Wayland version) or sxmo-de-dwm (for the Xorg version) as the interface. I tested Sxmo's Wayland version by installing a custom-built postmarketOS image.

Blender 4.2 LTS 3D Graphics Software Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Blender Foundation released today Blender 4.2 LTS as the latest stable version of this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources
Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) launched a swift automation process for delivering Linux sources
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Fedora “blue screen of death” (Microsoft's Work), Red Hat Official Site
VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels
Oracle released a new version of its acclaimed open-source virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.0.20, that brings support for the kernels used in the latest openSUSE and Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems, as well as various fixes.
Mozilla Thunderbird 128 ESR Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Thunderbird 128 open-source email client has been released as a major update that introduces many new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
KDE Plasma 6.1.3 Improves Flatpak Support in Discover, Fixes More Bugs
The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series.
Audacity 3.6 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Master Effects, FFmpeg 7 Support
Audacity 3.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor has been released today as a major update introducing several new features, a fresh new look, and various improvements.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Can Now Do What It Should Have Always Done
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is no longer disappointing after this fix
 
Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, No Man's Sky - Worlds Part I, and More
Kernel: RDNA, Graphics, Bootlin's Work, and LWN
Security Leftovers
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Programming and Technical Posts
Development of Kernel: Redox and Linux
Canonical/Ubuntu Targets Clown Storage, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Has New Issue
GNOME 47 Finally Adding Accent Color Support
GNOME 47, the next release of the popular GNU/Linux Desktop environment, is in alpha stage now!
Release of Istio 1.22.3 and 1.21.5
GNU Taler Videos With Özgur Kesim, Isidor Walliman, Christian Blättler, and Nic Eigel
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Misc. Leftovers
Windows TCO: MuddyWater, Ransomware, Windows Zero-Day
Android Leftovers
Google app beta hints at three new weather widgets for Android
RK3568-based MYC-LR3568 system-on-module comes with up to 8GB RAM, 32GB storage for cost-sensitive Edge AI applications
The MYC-LR3568 SoM works with Debian and Linux operating systems
Games: Pest Apocalypse, Infest, Marathon, and More
So you want to compete with or replace open source
We are living through an interesting moment in source-available software
Tails 6.5 Debuts Faster Cloning and Updated Debian 12.6
Tails 6.5 speeds up installation with a faster Tails Cloner, brings Debian 12.6, and updates Tor Browser to 13.5.1 for better privacy
Ultramarine Linux: A Pretty Fedora-Based Distribution For Easy User Experience
A Fedora-based distribution that features useful tools and tweaks by default
Linux Is Free, But I Pay for Linux PCs: Here's Why
One of the perks of Linux is that both the operating system and the vast majority of apps are free
Make a pledge to share free software with a friend
We're asking you to pledge to start a conversation with a friend about software freedom
LibreOffice 24.8 RC1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reached End of Life on July 11, 2024
This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier to confirm that as of July 11, 2024
LabPlot 2.11 released
Say hello to LabPlot 2.11
Today in Techrights
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company
today's howtos
Sick of Windows or MacOS? You should check out this free, easy-to-use alternative
GeckoLinux makes openSUSE just as user-friendly as Linux Mint and Ubuntu. Here's what to know before you try it.
NomadBSD 141R-20240711 released
The base system has been changed to FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE-p2
Zed, a GPU-accelerated IDE Written in Rust, is now available for Linux
Open-source editor Zed is now available for Linux
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
OpenSUSE, Debian, and Ubuntu
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: SparkFun, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
KDE and GNOME Development
Software: Nano 8.1 and PCSX2 2.0 Among Others
today's howtos
Warning to Half a Billion Useds [sic] of Microsoft Outlook
cracked again
Mozilla Selling Out Firefox Users
The latest on this
Poof! Shaman Holly Million, Gnome’s Executive Director Disappears on July 31
Professional shaman Holly Million, who became Gnome’s executive director in October
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android users fuming as Google Maps removes much-loved feature from app after major redesign
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Recore A8 – An Allwinner A64-powered 3D printer control board with TMC2209 stepper drivers
The Recore A8 comes pre-installed with Debian Linux, allowing users to choose between Klipper, OctoPrint, MainSail, Fluidd, and many other tools
Security Leftovers
Solus Announces Transition Away from Snap
Solus drops AppArmor patches in Linux kernel 6.9 and phase out Snap support by 2025
Windows TCO, More Microsoft Layoffs (DEI), Microsoft Accenture to Lay off 19,000 Employees
5 ways to make the Xfce desktop more enjoyable to use
Give these Xfce tweaks a try if you want a lightning-fast desktop operating system that's as user-friendly as possible
OpenSSH security flaw fixed
In particular, this tool enables remote server administration
Best Free and Open Source Software
OmegaLinux – lightweight distribution based on Ubuntu
OmegaLinux is a lightweight operating system with LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) based on Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
Your Phone is Giving Away More Than You Ever Bargained For
Purism devices run on an open-source, hardened Linux Kernel
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Alternative File Managers to Ubuntu 24.04's Default Nautilus
This article is a listing of several alternatives to Ubuntu 24.04 default file manager Files also known as Nautilus
X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41
It's final! Fedora moves to Wayland-only GNOME, dropping X11 from its media to enhance user experience
digiKam 8.4.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
Plasma 6.1 review - A bit better, not enough
Your favorite dinosaur reporting for duty! Blissfully optimistic and full of hope
MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE
The MYC-LR3568 is compatible with Linux 5.0 and Debian 11 operating systems aimed at applications such as IoT gateways
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.40, and Linux 6.1.99
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.40 kernel
Games: Fighting Games Fest, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
